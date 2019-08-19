Investigation paper into Bangi road rage death submitted

SHAH ALAM: Police said an investigation paper (IP) on their probe into the death of Syed Muhammad Danial Syed Syakir has been submitted to the deputy public prosecutor’s (DPP) office and the suspect is being investigated for murder.

Selangor deputy police chief, DCP Datuk Ab Rashid Ab Wahab, said police were waiting for instructions from the DPP on the next course of action.

“Investigations remain under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,“ he said after witnessing the signing of an agreement on cooperation between Selangor police and Pick N Go Sdn Bhd at Selangor police headquarters today.

“The DPP will evaluate whether to maintain the same legal provision on the charges made or otherwise.”

The remand order against a 40-year-old man linked to the death of Danial, which expired last Saturday, has been extended for another five days until this Thursday. The suspect’s wife, 36, was released on police bail.

Senior criminal lawyer Salim Bashir Bhaskaran said police have the discretion to investigate any cases under any provisions it deemed fit.

He pointed out that it was up to the prosecution to decide if the case would come under a similar offence or a lighter one.

“If the prosecution feels he (suspect) should be charged under culpable homicide or even a road traffic offence, by all means. It’s all up to the Attorney-General,” he told theSun.

In the 1.40pm incident on Aug 10, Syed Muhammad Danial, 29, was killed following an altercation over a minor accident at Km239 of the North-South Expressway south-bound, near the Bandar Baru Bangi intersection.