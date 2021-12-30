Investigation paper on Ebit Lew’s case submitted to AGC

PETALING JAYA: The investigation paper in the sexual harassment case involving preacher Ebit Lew (pix) has been completed and sent to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) for further action.

This was confirmed by Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Director Commissioner Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan.

“We are waiting for further instructions from the AGC. However, we ask those who have additional information to come forward to help with the probe,“ he told Harian Metro.

Jalil said Ebit was believed to be abroad doing charity work and there was no need to detain him because no Interpol Red Notice had been issued against him.

Earlier, police investigated Ebit under Section 509 of the Penal Code, Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 and Section 23 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 following reports by several individuals alleging that the preacher had committed sexual harassment.