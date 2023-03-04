Investigation paper opened on alleged police extortion case

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have opened an investigation paper on a viral video allegedly showing an individual being extorted by a cop at Bulatan Dato Onn here.

Kuala Lumpur acting police chief Datuk Yahaya Othman said the Criminal Investigation Department of the Dang Wangi district police headquarters has identified the cop and individual involved, and will be calling them in to give their statements.

“The case is being investigated under Section 384 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and the completed investigation paper will be handed over to the deputy public prosecutor for further action,“ he said in a statement here today.

According to Yahaya, preliminary investigations found that the individual claimed that the cop had tried to exhort money from her for not carrying her identification documents.

He advised the public not to easily believe information spread on social media without verifying the sources and asked those with information about the incident to contact the Dang Wangi police headquarters at 03-26002222.

The 48-second video that went viral on TikTok yesterday showed a uniformed policeman conducting an inspection on an individual near the the Tunku Abdul Rahman Memorial at Bulatan Dato Onn. - Bernama