Investigation paper opened on case of lowering volume of ‘azan’

KEPALA BATAS: Police have opened an investigation paper after a police report was lodged alleging that a man had requested for the volume of the ‘azan’ or Muslim call to prayer to be lowered after claiming it was too loud and disturbed the surrounding residents in Sungai Puyu, Butterworth near here.

Seberang Perai Utara District (SPU) acting police chief Supt Siti Nor Salawati Saad said police opened an investigation paper on the case according to Section 298 of the Penal Code and further investigations were underway.

“On June 28, a police report was made by a local resident with regard to the action of an unidentified local man who asked him to lower the volume of the call to prayer, claiming it was too loud and disturbed the surrounding residents,” she said in a statement last night.

Siti Nor Salawati said strict action would be taken against anyone who tried to sensationalise the issue or made provocations that could incite racial tension or cause public annoyance under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. - Bernama