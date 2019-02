SEMENYIH: Police have received 35 reports and opened 11 investigation papers, during the campaign period for the Semenyih by-election, since Feb 16.

Kajang District Police deputy head Supt Mohd Sabri Abdullah said the latest investigation papers involved a complainant saying he feared for his safety and that of his family, as he claimed that he had been told who to vote for in the by-election this Saturday.

“In this case, the investigation paper was opened under Section 9 of the Election Offences Act 1954 (undue influence),” he said in a press conference, here today.

He said as of 8am today, the Kajang District Police Headquarters had issued 314 permits for talks and political campaigning, of which 161 were for Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN)(135), Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM)(10) and eight for an independent candidate.

Mohd Sabri said for today and tomorrow, traffic police who had been assigned to patrol, control traffic and escort the ballot boxes for the Semenyih general election, would go through a ‘dry run’ to ensure a smooth flow on polling day.

Beginning yesterday, two police officers and 60 traffic police personnel from several districts in Selangor, have reported for duty.

The by-election sees a four-cornered fight between Muhammad Aiman Zainali (PH), Zakaria Hanafi (BN), Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul (PSM) and Independent candidate Kuan Chee Heng.

The Semenyih seat fell empty following the death of its incumbent Bakhtiar Mohd Nor, 57, on Jan 11 from a heart attack. — Bernama