Investigation papers into liposuction death with AGC

KUALA LUMPUR: Police investigation papers on a botched liposuction procedure at a beauty centre in Cheras that left a 23-year-old woman dead on Sunday was submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) today.

Kuala Lumpur police CID chief SAC Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the papers were filed in with the AGC at 10am yesterday and have recommended that those responsible for the death of the victim be charged for causing death by negligence under Section 304 (a) of the Penal Code.

He said as the remand order on a 49-year-old beautician and her 23-year-old daughter who were arrested on Sunday following the incident ended today, and the duo were released on police bail.

Nik Ros Azhan said investigations into the case was also being carried out by the Health Ministry and will be referred to the ministry’s prosecution division for further action.

The victim who had planned to marry her fiance next year suffered breathlessness and turned pale after receiving an injection from the beautician during the liposuction procedure

The beautician called for an ambulance and the victim was rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead by doctors.

Investigations revealed that although the beauty centre was a legally registered, it was not endorsed by the relevant authorities to perform liposuction procedures.

It is learnt that the beautician had purportedly gone ahead with the treatment after giving in to the victim’s persuasions.