KUALA LUMPUR: The investigation papers into the scuffle between student demonstrators and alleged supporters of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak outside the Universiti Malaya campus last Friday, will be submitted to the Attorney General Chambers (AGC) for further action.

Speaking at a press conference after the 212th Police Day celebration here today, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said police have recorded statements from 26 people who witnessed the fracas.

He, however, did not disclose the identities of those whose statements were taken or if arrests would be made.

“Tomorrow we will submit the papers to AGC. We will then take follow-up actions upon receiving instructions from the deputy public prosecutor,” he said.

On March 22, a group of seven Universiti Malaya students staged a protest across the street from a restaurant where Najib was giving a talk near Bangsar, here.

The students were then confronted by a group of supposed supporters of the previous prime minister, and were allegedly led by Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam.

The confrontation soon led to a bout of pushing and shoving between both parties.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said yesterday that police will also take action against anyone who violated Section 9(1) of the Peaceful Assembly Act.

He said police received 12 reports relating to the incident as of yesterday.