Investigation papers on 12 individuals linked to LTTE with AG’s Chambers now

KUALA LUMPUR: The investigation papers on the 12 people detained for alleged links with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) have been handed over to the Attorney-General’s Chambers, police said today.

Bukit Aman counter-terrorism division chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (pix) said police submitted the papers to the Attorney-General’s Chambers on Wednesday after having wrapped up their investigations.

“It is up to the Attorney-General to decide whether there is enough evidence or not,” he told reporters when met at the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters, here today.

Asked about Deepavali visitation for the 12 detainees, Ayob Khan said their families had been granted permission to visit them today.

“As informed by the Inspector-General of Police (Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador), visits have been arranged in conjunction with Deepavali. The family members are also allowed to bring food for the detainees.

“There are no obstacles to visitation, with each family allocated two hours during the visiting period from 9am to 5pm,” he said.

He said the detainees were getting on well and their health was being monitored.

“There were reports that some came down with gastric pain and stomach ache but this is normal, and we are monitoring their condition. There is nothing to worry about as the services of doctors are available there,” he added.

The 12 suspects, who include two state assemblymen, were arrested under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma), which allows for a 28-day detention.

Meanwhile, checks by Bernama at the contingent police headquarters showed that close family members took turns to visit the detainees according to the visitation schedule.

The visitors included the wife of a state assemblyman, who hoped that the investigation process on her husband could be completed soon.

The woman, who came with her year-old son and other family members, spent almost two hours with her husband.

“I brought him muruku and tosai. The feeling of meeting him this festival is indescribable; we as a family miss him,” she said.

A brother of one of the suspects said this Deepavali celebration was different in the absence of his youngest brother, who has been detained.

“We normally celebrated the festival together and visited our parents, but not this time,” he added. - Bernama