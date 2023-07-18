Investigation papers on Hadi, Guan Eng submitted to AGC yesterday: IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The investigation papers on 3R issues (royalty, religion and race) against PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang and DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng have been handed over to the Attorney-General’s Chambers yesterday.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain (pix) said however there are still investigations which needed to be carried out even though the probes are 70 per cent complete.

“If there are more investigations required, we need to settle in terms of data preservation as well as forensics. So investigations are going on,” he told a special media conference at Bukit Aman police headquarters here today.

On Sunday, PDRM confirmed investigation on 3R issues against the two leaders would be submitted to AGC after all statements have been taken.

Razarudin said the process of recording the testimony was carried out by the Classified Criminal Investigation Unit (USJT) of Bukit Aman CID.

The investigation against Abdul Hadi was carried out following his statement on Facebook on July 8, which claimed that DAP wanted to maintain the understanding of Islam in the Federal Constitution based on the interpretation of liberalism.

Meanwhile, Lim was investigated following his statement which claimed that the ‘green wave’ would affect religious rights in Penang. - Bernama