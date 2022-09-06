Investigation papers on Najib’s, Rosmah’s cases handed back to police

KUALA LUMPUR: The investigation papers relating to the leaked documents on former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s cases have been handed back to the police for several clarifications.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said the papers on both cases were handed back the first time after being referred to the deputy public prosecutor on Aug 30, and the papers on Najib’s case were referred again on Sept 5, but were handed back yet again for several details to be completed.

“We are doing our best to complete the investigation papers as soon as possible after obtaining advice from the deputy public prosecutor,” he said at a media conference at the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters here today.

A total of 27 individuals were called up to record their statements, 17 related to Najib’s case and 10 for Rosmah’s case after the Chief Registrar’s Office of the Federal Court lodged police reports over the alleged leaked documents.

In a separate development, Azmi said the investigation papers on PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramil who allegedly slandered Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Dr Abd Latiff over the littoral combat ship project were still being completed and are expected to be referred to the deputy public prosecutor this week.

Rafizi is alleged to have made four slanderous statements on Aug 22, 25, 26 and 29 on a blog that was then shared on Facebook, Twitter and TikTok. - Bernama