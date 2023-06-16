Investigation papers opened on woman who allegedly berated cops

SHAH ALAM: Police have opened two investigation papers following an incident that went viral involving a boisterous female civil servant who disturbed the public peace and berated police personnel in Taman Sri Gombak, Batu Caves yesterday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said in the noon incident, a complainant claimed that the woman scolded him for being noisy at a neighbour’s house.

“Then the suspect introduced herself loudly as a civil servant and said she could arrest the complainant on the grounds of creating a din and threatened to hit the complainant while berating others at the scene,” he said.

In the same incident, Hussein said the woman also made fun of junior police officers and did not relent when asked to show her authorisation card.

Following the incident, he said police opened two investigation papers, one being a report by the complainant under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation and another from a junior police officer under Section 186 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 for obstructing the duties of a public servant and for behaving in an insulting manner.

He said there were two viral videos on social media regarding the incident where the suspect was later identified and called to the Gombak District police headquarters for questioning.

“We advise the public to stop sharing the video and refrain from comments that could threaten public order and which could interfere with the investigation,” he said. - Bernama