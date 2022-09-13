Investigators comb site of helicopter crash for clues

PETALING JAYA: Investigators are still combing the Chikus Forest Reserve near Kampung Kenangan, Bidor, trying to piece together what caused a privately-owned Eurocopter EC120B helicopter to crash and kill the pilot.

Perak police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said police were monitoring the area while the investigation is being carried out by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau and the police’s Forensic Division, NST reports.

“The investigation at the scene of the incident began today. Once the investigation is completed, the helicopter wreckage will be handed over to the owner for further action,“ he reportedly said today.

Yusri said the autopsy on the helicopter pilot, Hong Kong native Richard Chan Tsz Kin, began at the Forensic Department of Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital at 9am today.

The helicopter lost contact with Kuala Lumpur Air Traffic Control on Saturday at 12.16pm.

The helicopter took off from the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang, Selangor at 11.37am on Sunday for a private flight and was scheduled to land at 12.37pm at the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport in Ipoh.

A SAR mission was mounted shortly after authorities failed to contact the pilot.

Rescuers yesterday found the location of the wreckage and recovered Chan’s body from the cockpit.