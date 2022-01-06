Investment fraud cases surge in 2021 — Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 4,800 white-collar crime cases were reported over the past two years involving investment fraud with losses exceeding RM420 million.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din (pix) said online investment fraud increased to 3,195 cases involving losses worth more than RM245 million in 2021 compared to 1,671 cases with losses exceeding RM180 million in 2020.

“A total of 906 individuals were arrested in 2020 while last year saw 1,833 individuals held for investment fraud offences,“ he said at a special press conference yesterday.

In the meantime, Mohd Kamarudin also advised the public not to fall for investment promotion advertisements on social media such as Facebook, Youtube, WhatsApp and Wechat.

“Please check the investment schemes and companies that offer the investment to see if they are licensed by Bank Negara Malaysia or not,“ he said.

In addition, the public is advised to verify the account, and phoneline first through the website http://ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule/ to identify whether the account has been involved in a case of fraud before transacting any payments.

He asked the public who have any information regarding online scam syndicates to report to the CCID Scam Response Centre at 03-26101559 or 03-26101599. — Bernama