Investment scam syndicate crippled with arrest of 29 people

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested 29 individuals behind an investment scam syndicate in raids in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Perak and Johor.

Bukit Aman police secretary Datuk Noorsiah Saaduddin said the suspects, comprising 19 men and 10 women aged between 24 and 38, were nabbed on Tuesday following several months of surveillance by police.

The syndicate was behind several fraudulent investment schemes offering high returns, she said in a statement.

“The investment schemes, which were promoted through social media, are Alpha Mineral Global, Asia Investment Vip (aiv Trading), Max Profit Guides Empire (Max Profit) and Cgc Revolution And Management,” she said.

She said police also seized 75 handphones, 73 ATM cards, 64 units of jewellery and RM14,501 in cash during the operations.

“All the suspects were remanded for between one and four days for investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

“Police believe the number of people who fell victim to this syndicate is low because the investment schemes have been created just recently,” she added.

She urged anyone who might have been cheated by this syndicate to lodge a police report.

“The public is advised to verify information with official sources like ‘semak mule’, Bank Negara Malaysia alert list and the Securities Commission before deciding to join any investment scheme which looks dubious,” she said. - Bernama