Investment scams: 500 victims submit report of complaints to SC

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 500 victims who have lost nearly RM1 million to scammers running bogus investment schemes submitted a report of their complaints to the Malaysian Securities Commission (SC) today for it to investigate the companies suspected of committing criminal breach of trust and defrauding people of millions.

Representing the victims, Malaysian International Humanitarian Organisation (MHO) secretary-general Datuk Hishamuddin Hashim said that several investment companies had lured the public by offering investment schemes promising them lucrative dividend rates and returns.

He said the companies also used the names of famous figures, the royals, former government officials and religious figures who are not involved in the schemes.

“Victims invested RM100,000, RM250,000 to millions of ringgit. Most of them used their retirement money and savings to invest,“ he told reporters after submitting the report to the SC here.

He said MHO lodged a police report regarding the matter at the Sentul District Police Headquarters, last month.

In the meantime, the Malaysia Community Crime Concern Organisation (MCCC) president Tan Sri Musa Hassan asked the SC to look into the complaints and conduct an investigation so that the scammers can be charged in court and the money be returned to the victims.

One of the victims, Harun Mohd Yunus, 63, who lost RM250,000 said he initially received over RM6,000 for four months after joining an investment scheme in Oct 2021.

“Then I didn’t receive any as they said they had problems and went quiet afterwards. They told me they would return the investment money after two months but there was no money,“ he said.

A housewife known as Anisa Talib who had lost more than RM100,000 of her and her children’s savings said she had been experiencing health issues and domestic problems after she was scammed. - Bernama