Investment scams: MHO helps more than 150 victims provide additional statements to police

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 150 victims of investment scams of several companies have provided additional statements to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to enable investigations to be carried out against them.

Malaysian International Humanitarian Organization (MHO) Secretary-General Datuk Hishamuddin Hashim (pix), who represented the victims, said the additional statements was hoped will help PDRM’s investigations into the companies involved and bring the individuals responsible to justice.

He said the additional statements were submitted in accordance with Section 112 of the Criminal Procedure Code which were received by the Assistant Director (Syndicated Investments / Electronic Cards / Other Crimes) of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK), ACP Ahmad Azizul Mohamed.

“It is hoped that the additional statements provided will help PDRM and facilitate their investigation process,“ he told reporters after submitting the statements at the JSJK Bukit Aman office, here.

A victim, Fazlifah Awang, 48, who is also a contractor, said she made a police report last March and hoped the police could quickly investigate the case.

She said she also sent a lawyer’s letter to the investment company, but the company often changed lawyers, causing the same process to be repeated. - Bernama