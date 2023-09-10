Investors in XFox Mix Biz urged to lodge police report

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) today urged those who are involved in the XFox Mix Biz investment to come forward and lodge a report at the nearest police station.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said this followed a report lodged by a company owner who claimed that his company’s name and logo were being used to promote an investment scheme.

“The company owner denied knowledge or involvement of his company with the investment scheme involved,“ he said in a statement today.

Ramli advised the public not to be deceived by investment promotions that promise too much profit in a short time.

“Get advice and more information from official sources such as the National Scam Response Centre at 997, the Semak Mule portal, the Bank Negara Malaysia warning list and the Malaysian Securities Commission before deciding to participate in any dubious investment scheme,” he added. - Bernama