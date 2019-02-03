Investors keen in S’wak due to political stability: Abang Johari

KUCHING: Investors, notably from China and South Korea, continue to support Sarawak’s industrialisation programme because the state is politically stable, says Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the investors, who were interested particularly in the Samalaju Industrial Park and Samajaya High-Tech Park here, appreciated the state’s policies which were consistent and well-defined while its renewal energy capabilities were enormous.

“The success of the Samajaya High-Tech Park is also encouraging. Just last week I launched the first phase of an elecfoil production facility in Samajaya costing RM400 million.

“Total investments by companies in Samajaya have exceeded RM12 billion and more foreign companies have indicated their readiness to invest there,” said Abang Johari in his Chinese New Year message here today.

On the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE), he said, to date, it had recorded about RM80.0 billion worth of both public and private investments.

The chief minister said through the SCORE Development Plan, the state was forecast to generate about RM334 billion in terms of investments, which, when fully realised, was expected to create 1.6 million new job opportunities, especially for young Sarawakians.

He was confident the Sarawak economy would grow at an encouraging rate in the few years ahead because its policy was geared towards growth and expansion, with a projected growth of 5 per cent for 2019 compared with 4.6 per cent in 2018.

“Amidst our quest to strengthen Sarawak’s economy and upgrade our infrastructure, we must not lose sight of our struggle to regain our lost rights according to the Federal Constitution and Malaysia Agreement 1963,” he said, adding that Sarawakians must be united in this struggle regardless of their political stance.

On strength in diversity, Abang Johari was proud that Sarawak has been a place where people could understand and respect each other and be able to live in a society where unity was of utmost importance to the common good and overall well-being. — Bernama