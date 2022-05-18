Invictus Blue wins big at MDA’s D awards

KUALA LUMPUR: Invictus Blue, a leading communications company, bagged 15 awards at the Malaysian Digital Association’s (MDA) d Awards, including the coveted “Grand Prix” and “Digital Impact of the Year”.

The recognition from MDA, which represents top digital publishers, platforms, advertising agencies, creative agencies and digital service providers in the country, further establishes Invictus Blue as a first mover in the industry.

The awards were presented on May 11 in Kuala Lumpur and was attended by the Who’s Who in the communications industry.

Besides the “Grand Prix” and the “Digital Impact of the Year” awards, Invictus Blue also won in the following categories:

●Rising Star (Bronze)

●Best Use of Video (Gold)

●Best use of Digital Innovation - Non-Profit / Pro-bono Campaigns (Silver & Finalist)

●Best Use of Data (Silver)

●Best Search Marketing Campaign (Gold)

●Best Use of Social Media (3 Silver awards)

●Best Integrated Media Campaign (Gold)

●Best Influencer Marketing Campaign (3 Silver awards)

Invictus Blue CEO, Gerald Miranda said the accolades were a testament of the company’s winning philosophy of integrating fine artistry, digital communications and data-driven analysis to meet clients’ needs.

“We are truly humbled that we also won the ‘Digital Impact of the Year’ Award. This validates our trajectory in digitalisation and shows that our peers in the industry recognise our achievements,” said Miranda in a statement.

He also paid tribute to the team from Invictus Blue who persevered through the challenging and uncertain times, working under unconventional conditions, brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. This could not have been possible without strong trust and teamwork, which is an integral part of Invictus Blue’s culture, added Miranda.

He added that Invictus Blue’s success was also attributed to the company’s pool of young talents who came up with unconventional ideas that appealed to the market and even received industry recognition.

Miranda also thanked Invictus Blue’s diverse clients for their trust in the company’s out-of-the-box campaigns, amid branding and marketing challenges under the new normal. Their trust has paid off not only through the awards won, but the immense impact their brands have left on the market.

Moving forward, Invictus Blue plans to tap into the growing market appetite for digital products and services, amid an expected swift economic recovery as markets open up following the easing of the pandemic.