Involvement of corporate bodies, NGOs in managing disasters encouraged: Nadma

TUMPAT: The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) welcomes the involvement of corporate bodies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in boosting disaster management at the grassroots level in line with the government’s effort.

Its Post-Disaster Management Division deputy director-general, Datuk Khairul Shahril Idrus said this was because the state of preparedness was one of the main issues to be given priority in managing a disaster.

He said all parties including the state governments, corporate sector and NGOs could continue with efforts in empowering the community so as to be better prepared in managing a disaster.

“We hope that the efforts undertaken by the corporate sector such as Petronas and the National Disaster Management Association Malaysia (NADIM) which have conducted practical training sessions and a number of training series like at the Tumpat islands this time.

“Hopefully, such an effort can be continued across the country like those carried out by the government,” he told reporters at the Community-Based Disaster Risk Management Programme organised by Petronas and NADIM at Pulau Teluk Renjuna, here, today.

Also present was the disaster management director at the Kelantan State Secretary’s Office, Nik Mohamed Noor Nik Ishak.

The high-impact pioneer Community-Based Disaster Risk Management Programme drawn up by Petronas and NADIM will act as an implementing partner.

Meanwhile, Petronas East Coast senior manager, Yusri Anuar Ahmad said Yayasan Petronas through the Sentuhan Kasih: Disaster Relief Programme had conducted pre-disaster preparatory training involving risk management that was more systematic.

“In tandem with the global climate change and its effects, minimising the effects of disasters is vital for any effected community.

“Therefore, Petronas has taken prospective measures by providing training as early preparation in boosting the state of preparedness of the parties involved.

“We hope this programme will improve skills in managing the risk of disasters more systematically among the local communities.

“The objective of this programme is to provide an integrated risk management system through concerted efforts involving the government agencies, private sector, communities and NGOs,” he said. - Bernama