IOI Malls ready with joyful activities this Christmas season

KUALA LUMPUR: IOI Malls has prepared the most wonderful experience and activities for shoppers to celebrate the Christmas season with “A Whimsical Christmas” and “A Merry Fairy Christmas” theme this holiday season.

In a statement, it said “A Whimsical Christmas” at IOI City Mall and “A Merry Fairy Christmas” at IOI Mall Puchong and IOI Mall Kulai, Johor would run from Nov 23 until Jan 2, 2023.

“This year’s theme is inspired by winged fairies from all over the land delivering presents to children around the world while spreading happiness to all at our malls.

“Discover a fairy cottage set amidst a whimsical magical village adorn with a 30ft Christmas tree surrounded by colourful mushrooms, fairy lamps and all things wonderful at IOI City Mall and IOI Mall Puchong,” it said.

In collaboration with Bryks Art, there are a string of pop-up activities for IOI City Mall and IOI Mall Puchong shoppers such as “Magical Christmas Ornament Making” where visitors get to build their own Christmas ornament with a personalised secret message and have it hung on the Christmas tree at the malls.

Meanwhile, IOI Mall Kulai, Johor is offering Fairy Fun Activities, ranging from crafting, music and dancing to a Santa walkabout.

“Every weekend, The Magic of Christmas on Stage will feature Christmas carols, musical and saxophone performances, magic shows and more at IOI City Mall, IOI Mall Puchong and IOI Mall Kulai.

“In addition to all these festivities, there are Crafty Christmas Workshops which are specially tailored for our IOI Kids Club members,” it said.

Other activities lined up include the Sweet Tooth Festive!, joyful gifts with purchase and A Season of Giving where IOI City Mall invited children from Charis Children’s Home and Pertubuhan Anak Yatim Darul Aminan (PAYDA) to enjoy the cheer of the season.

More information on the Christmas workshops and activities is available on its Facebook page. - Bernama