IP on alleged rape involving state exco member returned to police for second time

IPOH: The investigation papers (IP) on the alleged rape case involving a Perak state executive council (exco) member has been returned to the police for the second time for more details.

“It was returned for the police to furnish more evidence on the case,” Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Hussain told reporters here today.

He said the IP would be sent back to the state prosecuting director after the police had done so in two days.

On July 8, a 23-year-old Indonesian maid lodged a police report, claiming that she was raped by the state exco member Paul Yong Choo Kiong.

Earlier, Razarudin witnessed the handing-over of duties from Ipoh police chief from SAC Mohd Ali Tamby, who has been promoted as Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) Special Team Chief of Staff, to his deputy Supt Mohd Nordin Abdullah.

Razarudin also graced the conferment of rank to Mohd Ali and SAC Anuar Othman, who has been appointed as the new Perak CID chief.

In another development, Razarudin said the police had recorded statements from the drivers of two cars who were robbed of RM1 million worth of jewellery belonging to their employers last Monday.

Four men, masked and armed with machetes, robbed the two men of the jewellery they were transporting after ramming a lorry into one of their vehicles at Jalan Chin Hwa, Taman Chateau here.

The police have identified the registration number of the car used by the suspect from a CCTV footage at the scene, he added. — Bernama