IP on Lim’s alleged violation of home-quarantine order submitted to prosecution office - Police

GEORGE TOWN: The police are now waiting for further instructions from the Penang Prosecution Office on the case of DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng who was alleged to have violated a home-quarantine order by attending the Penang State Legislative Assembly sitting last Sept 2.

Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain (pix) said the police had completed the investigation and the investigation paper (IP) had been submitted to the Penang Prosecution Office.

He said statements were recorded from 11 people, including Lim, to facilitate investigation of the case.

“Until now, we have not received any instructions from the Penang Prosecution Office,” he said when contacted today.

Last Sept 8, Penang Gerakan Youth spokesman Mohd Aswaad Jaafaf lodged a police report against Lim for allegedly violating home quarantine regulations.

He questioned how Lim could attend the Penang State Legislative Assembly sitting on Sept 2 when he was ordered to undergo self-quarantine as he was a close contact of a Covid-19 patient.

The police report was lodged after Lim’s lawyer, Gobind Singh Deo, told the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court hearing the former Penang chief minister’s undersea tunnel project corruption case, that his client was ordered to undergo home quarantine from Sept 1 to 10 for being a close contact of a Covid-19 positive case.

However, Guan Eng denied having violated the quarantine order, saying he was only told of the need to self-quarantine on Sept 2 after attending the State Legislative Assembly sitting.

-Bernama