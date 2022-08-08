IP on man slashed for lodging MACC report submitted to DPP office

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have completed investigation on a case of a man who claimed to have been slashed by a member of a political party for making a complaint to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai, when contacted today, said the case was investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code (for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and the investigation paper (IP) had been submitted to the deputy public prosecutor’s office today for further action.

He said the 36-year-old suspect in the case man was still in remand.

Police nabbed the suspect last Saturday following a report by a 42-year-old local man.

The victim, who sustained a 3-centimetre-deep wound on his left wrist claimed to have been stabbed with a knife by the man at 4pm in Jalan Ipoh on Friday.

Police investigation found that there was a misunderstanding between the victim and the 36-year-old suspect who was dissatisfied with the victim for lodging a report to MACC over alleged misappropriation of money. - Bernama