IP on SOP violation by Neelofa, husband in final stage

SEREMBAN: The police are in the final stage of completing the investigation papers (IP) on celebrity Neelofa Mohd Noor and husband, Haris Ismail, for allegedly violating the standard operating procedures on the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohammad Mat Yusop (pix, left) said the IP had been referred to the prosecution, but returned to the police for further investigation.

“There are some actions that need to be taken and we expect a decision on it to be made soon,” he said at the wearing of rank for Sergeant Mat Shah Kasim (pix, right) here today.

Investigation was conducted after photos and a video clip of the couple shopping at a carpet shop went viral on social media recently.

The couple was called to the Nilai police station last Tuesday to give their statement.

Meanwhile, Mat Shah, 57, was conferred the rank of a sergeant for his bravery in saving two victims, a senior citizen and her son, who is a person with disabilities (PwD), in a fire in Kampung Seberang Batu Hampar, Rembau, last March 4.

The policeman was on his way home from work when he saw the fire, and without hesitation, rushed to help after watching a woman running back into the burning house to save her son. - Bernama