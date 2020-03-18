IPCMC Bill to be reviewed, says Takiyuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The Cabinet today decided that the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) Bill will be reviewed, according to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (pix).

Takiyuddin said he and Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin will jointly fine-tune the Bill.

The outcome of their efforts will then be presented for discussion to the Security Cluster chaired by Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is also the Defence Minister, and thereafter, it will be submitted to the Cabinet, Takiyuddin said in a statement.

On Dec 3 last year, the second reading of the bill in Parliament was postponed to the next sitting of the House.

The IPCMC is aimed at replacing the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) for the purposes of improving the integrity and capabilities of the police force, as well as functioning as an independent monitoring body which will receive and investigate complaints about police misconduct. - Bernama