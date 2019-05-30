IPCMC can help enhance reputation of the police force

KUALA LUMPUR: The proposed Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) has an important role in enhancing the reputation and standing of the Royal Malaysia Police in the eyes of the public, said Bar Council IPCMC task force chairperson Datuk Seri M. Ramachelvam.

Therefore there is no reason for the public, including police, to view IPCMC negatively as the commission to be formed later this year would bring positive impact on the force.

“It not something to be viewed negatively. They have carried out their duty in a good way based on law and manners but there are a few who bring down the name and reputation of the force.

“Those who comply with the law have nothing to fear of the IPCMC. So, we hope the commission will be a reality soon,“ he said after the round table discussion on “IPCMC Without Further Delay” at The Malaysian Bar Council, here today.

He believes the IPCMC will change the perception of many people especially those who had bad experiences with bad cops.

“This IPCMC, an independent investigative body will not only prosecute them but also highlight the force in a good way and bring confidence to the public as well,“ he said.

Earlier this month, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had announced that the IPCMC would probably be implemented before the end of year. — Bernama