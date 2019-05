SHAH ALAM: DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said the proposal to set up the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) is not to punish or oppose any parties.

On the other hand, he said the proposal to establish the commission was solely to ensure there would be no abuse of power by a handful of Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) personnel.

“(With IPMC) It is assured that action can be taken against any abuse of power among police personnel. If police carry out their duties according to their existing power, there is no need to worry,“ he said when speaking at the 2019 DAP National Conference here today.

Lim who is also Finance Minister praised the new Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador who was reported to be supportive of setting up IPCMC.

IPCMC is an independent body to replace the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) which has the role of receiving complaints and conducting investigations against police misconduct.

On April 4, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was reported as saying that IPCMC is free to conduct any investigations against security forces and the government would not interfere on complaints against police.

Following that, the former Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun was reported as saying police would be holding a meeting with the Prime Minister to submit a protest on several matters involving the establishment of IPCMC.

Mohamad Fuzi said among the issues over the proposed setting up of IPCMC was especially on withdrawing the power of the Police Force Commission (SPP) under Article 140 of the Federal Constitution which received wide opposition from many parties within PDRM.

In the same speech, Lim also praised the roles played by former PAS Spiritual Leader the late Datuk Seri Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat when the Islamic Party was cooperating with DAP to set up Pakatan Rakyat.

He also said the deeds of Nik Abdul Aziz at that the time should not be forgotten as he was for consistently protecting Pakatan Rakyat from conservative power within his party as well as racist and extremist groups outside the Islamic party.

“We should remember the contributions of Tok Guru Nik Aziz. We remember the struggle played by the Tok Guru as a moderate in politics.

“Unlike now, they (PAS) only play racist and extremist religious politics,“ said Lim who also described Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu as among the leaders from the Nik Abdul Aziz legacy. — Bernama