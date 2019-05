PUTRAJAYA: The Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) is not being set up with the aim of punishing members of the force, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said.

In fact, he said the assumption that the police would be made targets once IPCMC was set up is totally flawed.

“There are much more to be explained and clarified, especially on their (the police) assumptions that with the IPCMC, they will be the main target.

“ ... (claims that) the police commit too many offences and that is the reason IPCMC was set up, (as if) to punish them ... but that is not the case,” he told the media in an interview in conjunction with the first anniversary of Pakatan Harapan as the Federal Government.

Muhyiddin said he had asked National Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC) director-general Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed to conduct a special briefing session with the police on the matter.

“(Through these sessions) the police can raise matters they are not happy about, after which would be then taken to the Cabinet (for deliberation).

“Only after that can we go ahead with plans to enact laws concerning this,” he added.

Yesterday, outgoing Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said PDRM would meet with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to submit its protest over several issues concerning the proposed setting up of the IPCMC.

This includes withdrawing the powers of the Police Force Commission (SPP) under Article 140 of the Federal Constitution, which has drawn protests from many parties in PDRM.

Article 140 of the Federal Constitution states that the SPP which includes the Home Minister would be responsible for the appointment, promotion and all issues pertaining to the discipline of police officers. — Bernama