KUALA LUMPUR: The Independent Police Complaints of Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) will have disciplinary authority over any misconduct by police personnel, including the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

According to the IPCMC Bill 2019 tabled for the first reading at the Dewan Rakyat today, the commission would have to set up a Disciplinary Board which could impose punishments in cases of police misconduct.

They include warnings, penalties, forfeiture of emoluments, deferments of salary movements, slash wages, demotion and dismissals.

If the complaint is against the Inspector–General of Police, the Chief Secretary to the Government will need to set up a Special Disciplinary Board to hear the complaint.

The Bill which was tabled by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong also outlined the functions of IPCMC, which among others, is to receive and assess any complaint of misconduct from any person against any member of the police force and investigate the complaint.

The commission may also advise the government on the enhancement of the well–being and welfare of the members of the police force, as well as assist in formulating legislation or recommend administrative measures to the government or the police force, to promote integrity and abolish misconduct.

According to the Bill, the Yang di–Pertuan Agong shall, on the advice of the Prime Minister, appoint not more than 10 members of the commission, of whom there shall be a chairman and a deputy chairman.

The members of the commission shall not comprise those who are still, or have been members of the police force, or members of the civil service. — Bernama