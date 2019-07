KUALA LUMPUR: The government has reiterated that the special task force set up on June 26 will be solely responsible for investigations into the forced disappearances of Pastor Raymond Koh and social activist Amri Che Mat.

The Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) will not be involved, according to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

The minister, who heads the law portfolio, said there was no concrete evidence to link the police with the missing individuals.

“But if (it is found that) Koh and Amri’s disappearance is linked to the police, action will be taken,” he said.

An 18-month inquiry by the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia had implicated the Special Branch in the disappearance.

Liew was responding to a question from Ramkarpal Singh (PH-Bukit Gelugor) on whether or not the IPCMC will assume the responsibility of investigating the duo’s disappearance once it is set up.

He said the IPCMC would work with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission on issues of integrity and misconduct involving the police to ensure that the institution is respected as a free and efficient agency.