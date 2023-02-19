IPF reiterates call to be BN member

KUALA LUMPUR: The Indian Progressive Front (IPF) has once again asked Barisan Nasional (BN) to consider accepting the party as a coalition member.

IPF president Datuk T. Loganathan said as a member of “Friends of BN’, incorporating IPF into BN would be a recognition for the party, taking into account its loyalty to the coalition for almost 30 years.

He said this in his opening speech at IPF’s 30th annual general assembly here today.

Meanwhile, among the resolutions passed at the assembly was the call for the government to continue the Blue Print agenda for Indians, as planned by the previous BN government, and to empower Tamil schools, especially in rural areas.

The IPF also requested to be allocated seats in the upcoming state elections in Kedah, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, in addition to being given government positions such as members of the Senate, local authorities and positions in government-related companies and agencies.

The resolutions were submitted to UMNO secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, who represented BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

BN currently is membered by four main parties, namely UMNO, MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS).

Meanwhile, Ahmad when met by reporters, said he supported IPF’s request and other members of Friends of BN to be absorbed as BN component members to further strengthen the coalition post-15th general election.

“We need to take different steps for the future... In my opinion, after losing in the last two general elections, there is nothing wrong with opening up the coalition to others so that we can strengthen each other for a good cause,” he said. - Bernama