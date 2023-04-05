IPMA to get RM50m allocation for upgrade, repair works: Ahmad Zahid

PAPAR: A total of RM50 million has been allocated for the upgrade and repair of educational MARA institutions (IPMA) this year, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix).

He said of the total, RM25 million will be provided for MARA Junior Science College (MRSM), MARA Skills Institute (IKM) and MARA Higher Skills College (KKTM) (RM17 million) while MARA College (KM) and MARA Professional College (KPM) (RM8 million).

The Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) Minister said RM2.347 million has been allocated for Sabah IPMA and MRSM Kota Kinabalu, now renamed MRSM Tan Sri Musa Aman, would be getting RM250,000.

“The KKDW leadership has also been instructed to treat problems faced by MRSM and other institutions under the ministry seriously, as I was informed that some MRSM schools have problems of no water supply and cracks on buildings.”

He said this during a gathering at MRSM Tan Sri Musa Aman which was also attended by MARA chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, here today.

Ahmad Zahid said with the allocation, KKDW is expected to ensure that all the upgrading and repair works are implemented this year, in addition to seeing that all its agencies are working effectively.

“Ensure good governance in executing transformation, reforms and game changers so as not to remain obsolete. We do not want MARA to have several but ineffective agencies. Always think of low cost high impact initiatives in our work, “ he said.

He also announced an allocation of RM500,000 for MRSM Ex-Students Association (Ansara) which has over 200,000 members.

“Although Ansara did not request any allocation, I want Ansara to work in full force with me to develop the country further through MRSM and KKDW agencies,“ he said.

He said some 80 per cent of the 225,000 MRSM graduates are in the high-income group, thus proving the effectiveness of the teaching and learning implemented in MRSM education system. - Bernama