Ipoh accident: Woman accepts tragic deaths of daughter, grandchild as fate

IPOH: The mother of the woman who was killed along with her three-month-old baby in a car accident at Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands near here yesterday, has accepted their tragic deaths as fate.

Nor Asikin Ahmad, 50, said the last time she saw her daughter, Nor Syahira Mohd Fadhail, 23, was on Sunday morning.

She said her daughter had bought lunch food so early in the morning because she said she was hungry.

“That afternoon she travelled to Ipoh for a holiday and she intended to return to Gurun this afternoon because her husband had to work,“ Nor Asikin said when met by reporters at the Forensic Department of Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) here yesterday.

She described Nor Syahira as a reserved person but was very close to her three siblings.

“The last time I called her was at 11 am on WhatsApp, asking her to buy me strawberries and corn,” she said adding that she knew about the accident at about 1 pm via a resident’s WhatsApp group message of a lorry driver who passed the road.

“Prayers for my daughter and grandchild will be held at a mosque in Gurun, Kedah and they will be buried in the cemetery in Taman Jerai Indah Mas,“ she added.

The Perak Fire and Rescue Department received a call regarding the incident involving Nor Syahira and her three-month-old baby who died at the scene at 12.46pm.

The victim’s husband Amyroul Shah Huszaiery, 23, sustained serious injury.

The accident is believed to have occurred when the family’s Perodua Myvi car, which came from the direction of Cameron Highlands collided with an oncoming Mercedes Benz car, driven by a man who was slightly injured. - Bernama