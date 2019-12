IPOH: The Ipoh Car-Free Day programme has changed its location from Jalan Raja DiHilir to Jalan Sultan Abdul Jalil, near Ipoh Convention Centre, here, beginning this month.

Ipoh City Council (MBI) in a statement said the decision was made after it was found that Jalan Raja DiHilir was no longer able to accommodate the number of participants in several main events.

“Thus, it is hoped that relocation of the Ipoh Car-Free Day programme from Jalan Raja DiHilir to Jalan Sultan Abdul Jalil will make it more convenient for visitors and facilitate the organisers to hold several key programmes simultaneously in the open space of Dataran Bandaraya Ipoh and Sultan Abdul Jalil field,” it said.

The Ipoh Car-Free Day programme runs from 6.30 am to 10.30 am on the fourth Sunday of each month. — Bernama