Ipoh City Council finding housing for down-and-out single mum

IPOH: The Ipoh City Council (MBI) is working on securing a council flat for single mum, R.Suganthi, 53 and her daughter, S. Lalithambigai, 33, whose story went viral when they had no food to eat nor source of income because of the movement control order (MCO).

Suganthi suffers from a spine injury caused by an accident six years ago, while her daughter suffers from amnesia following an accident in 2011 and needs full-time care.

“We are thinking of finding them an MBI flat. Aside from this, we donated cash and food worth RM500 today under the MBI Prihatin programme.

“I would also like to inform that she has been offered a job as a security guard at a supermarket. I was told she worked as a security guard before,” said Ipoh mayor, Datuk Rumaizi Baharin, after handing over the donations with Econsave (Jelapang) manager, Shah Effendy Rosman.

Suganthi said she has just finished follow-up treatment for her back and needs time to get well before she takes up the job.

“I really want to get back to work but I must follow my doctor’s orders and recuperate for a year, otherwise my condition will get worse.

“I also need to think of my daughter. There’s nobody to look after her if I’m sick,” she said.

Suganthi and Lalithambigai are presently staying in her friend’s grandmother’s house.

Their story was highlighted in the media yesterday where it was mentioned that they were looking for a permanent home. — Bernama