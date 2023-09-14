Ipoh City Council, XOX sign MoU to set up more EV charging stations in Ipoh

IPOH: Ipoh City Council plans to build more electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the near-term, especially in attraction and strategic areas under the city council’s purview.

Mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin said the initiative aimed to attract more visitors to the city, especially from EV users.

Therefore, he said the city council had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with telecommunication company (telco) XOX Bhd as the strategic technology partner to improve existing infrastructure and services in terms of digitalisation.

“MBI and XOX will identify suitable locations around Ipoh city as we recognise the increasing usage of EVs in the country, including in Ipoh, and provide related services,” he told reporters after the MoU signing ceremony at MBI Building here today.

Also present were XOX chief executive officer Roy Ho, XOX chief operating officer Winson Wong and Ipoh City Council head of WHIP Council Member Datuk Mazlan Abd Rahman.

Rumaizi said the collaboration is not only aimed at building EV charging stations but also involves other facilities, including enhancing public transportation through digital electronic applications.

Meanwhile, Roy Ho said XOX planned to establish 50 to 200 EV charging stations in Ipoh in stages.

“If an attraction area provides EV charging station facilities, it will certainly add value to attract visitors to that location.

“We will build it in stages so that this facility not only can be enjoyed by users from outside Ipoh but also has a direct impact on the surrounding community in Ipoh,” he said.

Earlier, Ipoh City Council and XOX also renewed their collaboration signed on May 24 last year which aimed to foster cooperation under the latest strategic technology-sharing programme.

The collaboration also strengthened the fundamental parameters in the field of digital innovation, signifying the joint commitment of both parties to explore and assess the feasibility of joint projects in several key areas. -Bernama