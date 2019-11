IPOH: The Ipoh district police chief, ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz today almost became a victim of a scam after receiving a call from a woman who masqueraded as a Johor Baru High Court Summonses Unit administrative officer.

He said he received the call at 1.30pm when he was in his office at the Ipoh District Police Headquarters here.

The woman who contacted him asked for his identity card number purportedly to conduct a check on a summons case.

‘’I recorded the conversation as I realised from the beginning that the telephone call was a scam. I will lodge a report on this incident,’’ he told a media conference, here today.

In the meantime, A. Asmadi said 62 cases were reported in the district on scams from January until October this year compared to 122 in the same period last year.

‘’Although, the number shows a drop but reports on scams are still taking place. The victims mostly comprise housewives,’’ he said.

In another development, he said the police had detained three men and seized drugs believed to be ganja (cannabis) weighing 1.575g worth about RM5,500 in Taman Pinji Seni near here, yesterday.

A. Asmadi said the trio, aged 30 to 35 years, were detained in a raid at a house at 7.45pm.

‘’An inspection revealed dried leaves suspected to be ganja in the living room of the house. The drug was believed to be targeted for the Ipoh market,’’ he said.

A. Asmadi said all the suspects had crime records on drugs and urine tests found them positive on Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

He said they were remanded for seven days beginning today and the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama