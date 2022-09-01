Ipoh has potential as movie industry city like Mumbai

IPOH: Ipoh has the potential to become an art and creative industry city and a centre for film companies like Mumbai in India.

Ipoh mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin said towards this end, he said the Ipoh City Council (MBI) is drawing up strategies by providing studio infrastructures and internet facilities such as 5G network implementation.

“Ipoh can be a focal point in the aspect of the creative arts like Bollywood.

“We have already focussed on turning Ipoh into a tourism, creative and art city which we have just implemented in January.

“It is achievable. If we really make an effort we can go far in the arts and creative industry in South East Asia,” he said at a press conference about appreciating the services of Malaysian heroes and the premiere of the movie ‘Juang’ here today.

Commenting on the premiere of the movie Juang, Rumaizi said it will be held at the Golden Screen Cinema, Ipoh Parade here, next Monday.

He said the premiere was to appreciate the sacrifice made by frontliners during the COVID-19 pandemic in the past two years ago.- Bernama