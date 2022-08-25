Ipoh mayor denies issuing fines for not flying Jalur Gemilang

PETALING JAYA: The Ipoh City Council (MBI) has denied reports claiming that it has issued compounds to premises that failed to fly the Jalur Gemilang, FMT reports.

Mayor Rumaizi Baharin said his office only advised such premises to put up the national flag to celebrate Merdeka Day.

He reportedly said it was up to the premise owners to play their part in flying the Jalur Gemilang.

The report added, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) also said that it would not issue fines against premises not flying the Jalur Gemilang.

To date, only the Kuantan City Council (MBK) has been reported to have issued compounds to premises for not displaying the Jalur Gemilang.