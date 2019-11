IPOH: Perak police have succeeded in busting a drug-processing syndicate with the arrest of five individuals including a woman in three raids around the city last Friday.

Bukit Aman Narcotics CID director Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said all suspects aged between 25 and 50 were apprehended in the raid conducted from 6.25pm to 7.10pm.

He said in the raid, police also smashed a drug-processing laboratory valued at RM603,165.50.

“In the house, police found the laboratory believed to be producing drugs for the local market and confiscated 43.5kgs of drugs suspected to be heroin and 66.3 kg of caffeine power.

“Police also seized various equipment for drug processing and cash money, jewellery, vehicle and watches all worth about RM379,865.84,” he said in a media conference at the Perak police contingent headquarters here today.

According to Mohd Khalil, this is the largest drug seizure in Perak this year.

Elaborating further, he said a man and a woman aged 49 were remanded for six days from Sunday under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 while three other men were held under the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985. — Bernama