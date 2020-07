IPOH: A female police sergeant pleaded not guilty at the sessions court here today to a charge of receiving a bribe as an inducement to dispose of gambling evidence a year ago.

Raja Nur Hasliza Raja Zainal Abidin, 25, who at the time of the alleged offence was just into her third month of service at the Ipoh district police headquarters, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to her before Judge S. Indra Nehru.

Raja Nur Hasliza is accused of receiving a RM1,500 bribe from Woo Kin Soon as an inducement to dispose of gambling evidence at the Kampung Tawas Police Station Criminal Investigations Department at about 3.11pm on July 10, 2019.

She was charged under Section 17(a) MACC Act 2009, and if convicted she could be sentenced to not more than 20 years’ imprisonment and fined at least five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Wahida Jalaluddin offered bail of RM17,000 but counsel Nik Mohamed Ikhwan Nik Mahamud, however, sought a lower amount on the grounds that his client was a civil servant and had cooperated in the case investigation.

Indra Nehru then allowed bail at RM10,000 with one surety and also ordered Raja Nur Hasliza to report to the nearest MACC office once a month, before fixing Aug 26 for case remention. — Bernama