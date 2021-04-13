Ipoh Ramadan bazaars on, with monitoring on SOP compliance - Mayor

IPOH: Since there has been no cancellation directive from the state government to Ipoh City Council (MBI), the Ramadan bazaar operations here are on.

Ipoh mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin said the Covid-19 cases here are still under control although the Kinta district is in the red zone.

He, however, urged the traders and visitors to the Ramadan bazaars to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the National Security Council (MKN).

“Monitoring will be done together with the other authorities at the Ramadan bazaars to ensure compliance with the SOP,“ he told reporters after the launching of the Ipohpedia app by state executive councillor for Housing, Local Government and Tourism, Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohd Radzi.- Bernama