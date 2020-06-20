Ipoh records 200% spike in dengue cases

IPOH: Dengue fever cases in Ipoh have jumped by more than 200% so far this year and this is a worrying trend, said state Health, Science, Environment and Green Technology committee chairman Ahmad Saidi Mohamad.

He said 888 cases were recorded from January until June 13 compared to 262 cases within the same period last year.

“The number of cases have leapt by 626 cases or 238.9% with one fatality recorded this year compared to zero death last year,” he told reporters after a visit to Buntong public market here yesterday.

According to Saidi, from early January until June 13 this year, 121 dengue cases were reported involving 93 localities within the jurisdiction of Ipoh City Council (MBI), adding that the significant increase was due to the weather and restrictions on cleaning services especially dengue control activities by MBI’s vector control unit, following the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Ahmad Saidi said, beginning June 10, dengue control measures have resumed, giving focus on areas such as public markets, recreational parks, public transport stations, tourist spots, shopping complexes and cemeteries.

“We hope members of the public will take at least 10 minutes each week to conduct cleaning activities in order to destroy Aedes breeding grounds,” he added. — Bernama