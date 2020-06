IPOH: The famous Gerbang Malam market in Ipoh has been allowed to reopen with only 60 of the 128 traders to resume their business daily on a rotation basis during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said that in addition, each booth had to be placed about three meters from each other to ensure social distancing to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“It is also necessary for everyone entering the premises to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) such as checking body temperature, wearing face masks and following the movement of the flow as directed by the local authority (LA), in an orderly manner,” he said here last night.

He said this to reporters after reviewing the reopening of Gerbang Malam which was closed since March 18 following the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Also present were state Housing, Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi and Ipoh mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin.

Ahmad Faizal said although the place is open to the public, senior citizens and children below the age of 12 are not encouraged to visit the premises as they are in the high risk groups of contracting Covid-19 virus.

He also urged the public to be on alert at all times and viewed the SOPs seriously despite the relaxation granted by the government under the RMCO.

“As for now we are still under RMCO and we must continue looking after ourselves and to adhere to the directives issued by the authorities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rumaizi said that the city council has agreed to extend the operating hours for night markets in Ipoh from 4pm to 1pm compared to 4pm to 7pm previously.

The operating hours for traders at the Gerbang Malam market during RMCO remain the same, from 5pm to midnight during RMCO, Rumaizi said. — Bernama