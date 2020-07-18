Ipoh to become cleanest city in Malaysia by 2023: Mayor

IPOH: Ipoh City Council (MBI) aims to make Ipoh the cleanest city in Malaysia by 2023, said its mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin.

He said the city council have carried out numerous efforts including upgrading assets and increasing maintenance staff, especially to carry out sanitation works.

“These assets include lorries, trucks and other vehicles. We need to replace these as they already reached 10 to 15 years of service. I think these assets are old and if we don’t replace them we will have trouble in carrying out our work.

“Increasing the number of staff is also crucial as a sufficient number of workers will help us achieve our cleanliness target,” he told a press conference after visiting the Rancangan Perkampungan Tersusun (RPT) Pengkalan Permai housing scheme here, today.

Earlier, Rumaizi presented an appreciation certificate to RPT Pengkalan Permai which has been acknowledged as an exemplary RPT in the state capital, after completing MBI’s self-regulate programme to clear up bushes in their land lots (3P3S).

Rumaizi also hoped that Ipoh residents would join hands in maintaining the city’s cleanliness so as to achieve the target set by the city council.

“The change does not only involve MBI as the local authority or organisation, but the people must cooperate with us because cleanliness is the responsibility of all,” he added.

Elaborating on the 3P3S programme, Rumaizi said it aimed to create awareness among the public especially owners of empty land lots or abandoned houses to always be mindful of the cleanliness of the environment.

He said cleanliness should be made a culture to avoid the spread of diseases and venomous animal attacks like from snakes, besides reducing MBI’s management and services cost. - Bernama