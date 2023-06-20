Ipoh to ‘glow’ with projection mapping technology

IPOH: Inspired by Singapore’s Rainforest Lumina, the Perak state government, through Pincer Majlis Bandaraya Ipoh (MBI) Studio, will create another new tourism product, the ‘Kinta Limestone Nightwalk’ that will provide tourists with a one-of-a-kind experience.

The technology applied in the Rainforest Lumina, which uses interactive elements, projection mapping, lighting, and audio, will undoubtedly fascinate visitors.

Pincer MBI Studio creative director Mohamad Nadhir Zuhair Mohamad Nozi said the Perak tourism industry needs new products, especially to attract more tourists as it continues to grow after being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Pincer MBI Studio is responsible for ensuring that the excitement and glitz of ‘Kinta Riverwalk’ will return as a ‘night icon’ and a destination of choice for leisure in Ipoh. This pilot project will become our new attraction.

“We want Kinta Valley to have as many interesting places to visit as the Klang Valley and become a must-stop (destination) for people of all ages,” he told Bernama.

Mohamad Nadhir Zuhair said the project which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year, can only be done at night to make 3D displays using the latest techniques and technology.

“We also have artists in our country who are good at this, and we want to make a version for our country or for Perak,” he said, adding that the new tourism product was also part of efforts to promote Visit Perak Year (TMP) 2024 and Visit Ipoh Year 2023.

According to Mohamad Nadhir Zuhair, Ipoh City has the potential to become the state’s primary tourist attraction.

“We do not want tourists to make Ipoh a stopover for them to enjoy the food.

“A survey found that they (tourists) will only have a brief stopover in Ipoh and will stay in Penang, and the same goes for those from Penang who make Perak an RNR (Rest and Recreational) stop before continuing their journey to Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

Mohamad Nadhir Zuhair, who graduated from the German-Malaysian Institute (GMI) with a major in mechatronics, said he was directly involved in the light mapping visual art industry in addition to having successfully completed projects in the country and abroad.

“In 2019, we collaborated with the Sarawak government; and in 2020, we were invited to participate in the Johor TMP 2020 project and worked for three years with the Pahang Museum Corporation.

“I also worked with Disney Malaysia and Astro in conjunction with the launch of the drama series ‘Wizards of Warna Walk’ in 2019 that saw KL Tower lit up in the colours of their choice using the Internet of Things (IoT) technology,” he said. -Bernama