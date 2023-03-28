IPT staff loses half a million ringgit in Love Scam

KUALA TERENGGANU: An employee of a higher education institution (IPT) in this state was left penniless after losing RM500,000 in a love scam recently.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Abdul Rahim Md Din said the victim had made contact with a “foreign” man through a dating website in July 2020.

He said that since then, the victim claimed that the suspect had often asked her to send him some money.

“The woman conducted 22 transactions totalling RM500,000 into different bank accounts provided by the suspect between 2020 and this year.

“The victim was also asked by the suspect to dispose of all evidence, including the money transfer receipt, and out of trust and infatuation, the woman obeyed,” he said in a statement today.

Abdul Rahim said the woman, however, realised she had been cheated by the suspect after telling her friend about her boyfriend and lodged a police report last Sunday. - Bernama