IPT student arrested in connection with baby dumping incident

ARAU: Police have arrested a higher learning institution (IPT) student in connection with a baby dumping case near Taman Seri Wang today. The baby, believed to be a newborn, was found in a black plastic bag in front of a stall.

Perlis contingent Criminal Investigation Department director, ACP Wari Kiew said police received a call from a member of the public on the discovery of the baby with its umbilical cord intact at about 9.10 am.

“The initial investigation found that the Perlis Social Welfare Department (JKM) also received a call from a woman (suspect) who said a baby had been abandoned near the area.

“The woman also left her contact number after being persuaded to do so by the department,“ he said when contacted by reporters today.

Wari said after receiving the call, Perlis JKM rushed to the location and found the baby in a plastic bag.

He said Health Ministry officers also arrived at the location and sent the baby to Hospital Tuanku Fauziah (HTF), Kangar for treatment.

“The baby is reported to be healthy and in stable condition,“ he added. — Bernama