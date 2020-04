KUALA LUMPUR: Students stranded in public and private institutions of higher education, polytechnics and community colleges in green zones will start the process of returning home in stages beginning tomorrow (Monday).

Higher Education Minister Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad (pix), in a statement today, said that the process, however, would not involve students in red and yellow zones or those whose hometowns are within the same coloured zones.

“Students who are in the green zone are allowed to return to their respective homes which are also in the green zone.

“Extensive preparations are being made to send the students with the cooperation of the Ministry of Health (MOH), National Security Council (MKN), National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM),“ she said.

He said the ministry would provide transportation services to take students from the identified centres at their institutions to their destinations.

Noraini also explained that the safety and health aspects of the students were a priority during the home return, so each transport service would be accompanied by a liaison officer with a complete list of students.

“Additionally, symptom screening (body temperature, sore throat, cough, colds and shortness of breath) will be conducted by the MOH and the University Health Centre (PKU) before the students return home.

“Students are reminded to always maintain social distancing, wear face masks throughout the journey and maintain hygiene by using hand sanitiser,“ she said.

Information regarding the guidelines for parents and students can be obtained via the 24-hour operations room Hotline at 03-8870 6777/6949/6628/6623/6124. — Bernama